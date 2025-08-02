PBAPP expects RM20m boost from tariff revision for water projects

GEORGE TOWN: The upcoming water tariff adjustment is expected to generate an additional RM20 million over six months, enabling Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to implement seven key infrastructure projects aimed at resolving long-term water supply challenges.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said the projects are part of the Penang Water Contingency Plan 2030, including the RM250 million Taman Mengkuang Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which will supply up to 114 million litres of treated water daily to Seberang Perai Tengah.

Also planned is the RM402 million Sungai Kerian WTP to improve supply in Seberang Perai Selatan, along with a RM416 million, 3.9-kilometre pipeline from Macallum to Bukit Dumbar to enhance treated water distribution from the Sungai Dua WTP to the island.

A compact WTP will also be installed at Sungai Kerian as a temporary measure until the whole facility is completed by 2028.

PBAPP will also upgrade key assets, including main pumps at the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir and Pump Station, and build a new chemical dosing facility at Sungai Dua WTP to improve safety in chemical handling and maintenance.

Efforts to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) include water meter replacements, smart meter projects and pipe and valve upgrades.

The tariff revision, under the Second Implementation Period (TP2) of the Tariff Setting Mechanism (TSM), involves an average increase of 20 sen per cubic metre.

Domestic users with individual meters consuming up to 25m³ monthly will pay RM6.50, up from RM6.20. Non-domestic users will be charged RM1.93 per m³ for usage up to 35m³ and RM2.31 beyond that, with a minimum charge of RM19.30.

For domestic bulk meters, the flat rate is RM1.92 per m³ with a minimum of RM19.20, while places of worship and charitable institutions will be charged 67 sen per m³ with a minimum of RM6.70.

The rate for shipping is RM8.01 per m³ with an RM80.10 minimum, while data centres will be charged RM5.31 per m³ with a minimum of RM53.10 monthly. - Bernama