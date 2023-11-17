1,020 review applications under Act 847 filed: Ramkarpal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Prisons Department has completed the filing of all 1,020 review applications under the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023 (Act 847).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Ramkarpal Singh said the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) has coordinated the filing process to ensure a smooth and organised review process.

“For transparency purposes, the flow chart of this review process has been uploaded on the BHEUU website and all social media platforms on Sept 12 and is available for public reference,” he said in a statement today.

Ramkarpal further said that at the case management level in the Federal Court, lawyers appointed to represent detainees for this review process will also be provided with basic trial documents such as charge sheets, court orders and reasons for judgment from prior trials and appeals.

He said that after filing the application for review under Act 847, counsels may request an extension of time from the court if they need more time to file additional documentation or prepare their cases.

The decision on such extensions is at the discretion of the court, as the usual practice in all cases before the court, he added.

Ramkarpal also said that the filing of additional documents is not limited to the 90 days stipulated in Act 847.

“As of Nov 16, a total of 23 review applications under Act 847 have been heard and decided upon by the Federal Court, comprising 15 death sentence reviews and eight life imprisonment reviews,” he said. - Bernama