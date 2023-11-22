Another international school in Penang reports bomb threat

AN unknown email was sent to an international school in Penang which contained a bomb threat.

It was informed that the school received the bomb threat yesterday (Nov 21) at 9.42am but chose to only lodge a police report today.

Believed to be a nationwide hoax, this is the third international school in Penang to have received such a threat.

The school in Batu Ferringhi received the email with the subject of taststorrer@beeble.com, which was confirmed by the northeast district acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan to be the same with other two schools.

Yesterday, a total of 19 schools nationwide received the same bomb hoax email which caused unease among Malaysians.

Seven international schools were targeted in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur, three in Johor, two in Penang and one school in both Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Inspector General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said in Jamaica earlier this month, around 70 schools were experiencing similar events.

The IGP stated that yesterday all the affected schools were conducted full security flushes and there was no evidence of any sort of explosives being detected.

“We believe that the threats have been made by some individuals with abusive history,” he added.