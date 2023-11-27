Chow: PDC has never given land to private sectors to develop as industrial parks

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Development Corporation (PDC) has never given any land to the private sector to be developed into industrial parks, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

Chow, who is also the Padang Kota assemblyman, said this is because PDC’s industrial land bank is at strategic locations and can be marketed to investors in promoted industries.

“However, PDC now faces constraints in developing a new industrial land known as Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2 (BKIP2) due to its location and non-conducive surroundings,” he said when replying to a question from Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Air Putih) at the state assembly sitting today.

Chow also said that the PDC has successfully developed nine industrial parks in Penang to ensure a sustainable industrial ecosystem in the state.

He said PDC will continue its role as the main industrial land developer in Penang even though, currently, several private developers are also involved in some developments.

“With over 50 years of experience and expertise, the PDC is confident that the industrial parks it developed will continue to attract domestic and foreign investors.

“The PDC will develop industrial lands in strategic locations without involving the private sector,” he said.

Chow added that the PDC will only collaborate with the private sector for high-risk areas that are not strategically located and are in less competitive areas.

Meanwhile, he said the PDC has about 324 hectares (800 acres) of industrial land and is focusing on the development of industrial land in Cassia City Technology Park and BKIP 3 in the eastern area of Batu Kawan. -Bernama