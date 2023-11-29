Fahmi: RM500 raise will motivate PEDi managers, asst managers to advance further

PUTRAJAYA: The RM500 increase in allowance for Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) managers and assistant managers starting from January next year is justified and will serve as a source of encouragement and motivation for them to advance further, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said.

He said the increment implemented after 10 years, holds considerable importance in recognising the dedicated efforts of the managers and assistant managers.

“This is undoubtedly a joyous occasion for all PEDi managers and assistant managers.This is something that has been fought for quite a long time, and Alhamdulillah, today Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced it, and the increase is very significant.

“I see it as fair, particularly considering the hard work and commitment of many of these managers. I believe they truly deserve this recognition and it will serve as a motivating factor,“ he said when met by Bernama after the launch of the PEDI MADANI 2023 Conference here today.

Anwar, when officiating at the event announced that starting January 2024, the allownace for PEDi managers will be increased to RM2,500 from RM2,000, while for assistant managers it will be raised to RM2,000 from the current RM1,500.

“Together, let’s strive to enhance the participation of the local community in the digital economy,“ said Fahmi adding that it is hoped that the increment could boost productivity as desired by the Prime Minister.

Precinct 9, Phase 3,PEDi manager Sarahhaziqah Usoldin, said the allowance increase not only helps alleviate living costs but will motivate her and her colleagues to work harder in assisting the local community in the digital economy field.

“Currently cost of living is high, so the increment will be a great help and will spur us to work harder in serving the local community,“ she said while hoping that the government would provide courses for PEDi operators on the latest applications and technologies.

For Brodie Anak Job of Krokong, Sarawak PEDi, the increment shows that the government appreciates their efforts in assisting the local community to become internet-savvy.

“I feel very happy because our efforts in helping the community are not in vain. This raise in allowance sets a standard for us to do more, ensuring that the increase is justified,” he said. -Bernama