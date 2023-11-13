MOH to send third batch of medical aid to Palestine

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is ready and has identified the medical aid team that can be deployed to the Gaza Strip, Palestine once approval is given.

The ministry, however, said the team could not be deployed yet because it hasn’t received the green light due to the current war situation in the area.

It added that the team’s deployment will be made through the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (KLN) and other public agencies as well as coordination by the International Red Crescent Movement.

“The medical team will be exposed to appropriate preparatory training as it will be involved in treating war victims,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the MOH said the third delivery of consumables and medicines will be made soon.

He said the first medical aid was sent on Nov 3 and the second on Nov 11, with each involving 20 tonnes.

According to the MOH, the provision of medical aid to Palestine is made through collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the KLN.

The assistance includes consumables like syringe pumps, sutures, intravenous cannula, dressings and bandages, neurosurgery and surgical trauma services as well as equipment like medical beds and suitable medicines.

The ministry said that these additional facilities are aimed at meeting the urgent and much-needed service requirements of the people in Gaza.

The MOH also stressed that the bombing of hospitals is an act that violates human rights, is inhumane as well as contradicts and contravenes the Geneva Conventions.

It said such actions must be stopped immediately to allow hospitals that are still operating to continue providing medical care to injured Palestinians.

The MOH also said that based on information from Gaza-Medics Worldwide, of the 35 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, one-third have been destroyed, thus the need to repair and improve other medical service facilities in the hospitals that are still operating.–Bernama