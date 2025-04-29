A Malaysian policeman’s quick action helped save the lives of two young girls who were found drowning at a hotel pool in Mont Kiara—but what shocked him most was the absence of their parents.

The officer, who goes by the TikTok handle j.e.b.a.t.8.5, was spending Sunday (April 27) with his family when he noticed something unusual at the deep end of the pool.

“While I was busy putting a floating jacket on my fourth kid, I suddenly saw two young girls bobbing up and down at the end of the adult slide.

“At first, I thought, “Wow, these kids are really good at swimming and diving.” But after about three seconds, I realised—wait, something’s off. They were drowning, for real!” he wrote

“Thanks to my old swimming and diving skills from my training days at Pulapol KL (even though I never made it into combat diving), I swiftly and stylishly dove into the pool.

“With just one breath, I reached the two girls, grabbed them both by the back of their shirts, and lifted them out—while flexing my biceps a bit for show, of course.

“I mean, come on, there were people watching... even the lifeguard looked stunned and shouted, “I thought they were your kids!” Pfftt! Whether they’re my kids or not, if you see someone drowning, you jump in and rescue them,” he pointed out sarcastically.

“Now, here’s what I really want to know: Whose kids were those? I never saw any parents come over or even call for them after I pulled them out.

“I’m not asking for money or anything—I just want to ask the parents, “Tuan/Puan, did you even realise that your daughters were on the verge of drowning just now?”

“So, with the power of viral TikTok, please help me repost and find out whose kids those were. If you manage to identify them, DM me.

“Message to all parents, please keep an eye on your kids when they’re in the pool. Don’t just let them wander off. In just a few seconds, anything can happen. Be alert, moms and dads,” his caption read.

Netizens flooded the comments section with reactions, with some saying that the hotel’s swimming pool is genuinely dangerous.

“This hotel’s swimming pool is actually a bit dangerous. The shallow and deep areas are the same colour. I once slipped with my phone in hand, thinking it was shallow—turned out it was deep the moment I stepped in,” one user called Athirah_yuhad commented.

“Even with a lifeguard around, you can’t rely on them... not alert at all. Their job is to rescue, not just watch who’s doing the rescuing,” magique078044 wrote.

“Please, parents. Don’t lose focus for even a second at water parks like this. You’ll regret it forever. Those were siblings, after all. Even if you cry tears of blood, it won’t change anything,” Sab Omar commented.