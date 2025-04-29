KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has channelled an initial aid of RM1,000 to each head of household affected by a fire in Kampung Kijang yesterday.

Kota Bharu district officer Rusydee Abdullah said the authorities would continue to assess the victims’ needs, including temporary housing.

“For today, each affected family received RM1,000, and more assistance will follow. Usually, we allocate RM2,000 per household impacted by disasters.

“We will also hold discussions with the village chief, as the destroyed homes were built on rented land,” he told reporters when met at the village.

Earlier, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud visited the site to hand over the aid to eight affected families.

One of the victims, single mother Yah Che Ngoh, 59, thanked the state government for easing their burden.

“I’m currently staying with a friend, as I haven’t found a new place yet. I hope someone can offer temporary or permanent shelter for the victims,” she said.

Yesterday, it was reported that eight houses were destroyed in the fire at Kampung Kijang, leaving 31 victims from eight families homeless.