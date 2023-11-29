Penang warehouse collapse: CIDB conducts detailed probe

GEORGE TOWN: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) is conducting a preliminary and detailed investigation into an incident where a logistics warehouse under construction in Batu Maung, Bayan Lepas near here, collapsed last night.

CIDB said that its enforcement officers who were at the site of the incident informed that 14 beams had collapsed causing the concrete floor to fall and hit the workers on the ground floor.

“The investigation is conducted in relation to construction safety aspects under Section 34B of the Construction Industry Development Board Act 1994 (Act 520), which states that contractors must take responsibility to ensure the building and construction works are safe, whether during or after construction works.

“According to Act 520, any contractor who breaches his duty and which breach results in death, shall be guilty of an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both,” it said in a statement today.

CIDB would also work with other relevant agencies such as the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) and local authorities, it said.

“(We will also investigate) whether there is any non-compliance involving acts, laws and regulations that are under their control,“ according to the statement.

In the 9.58 pm incident, three Bangladeshi workers were killed and another two who were critically injured are receiving treatment at Penang Hospital. -Bernama