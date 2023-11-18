PM to have bilateral meeting with Justin Trudeau

SAN FRANCISCO: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to hold a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting here, on Nov 17.

The meeting is upon Canada’s request.

The total trade between Malaysia and Canada in 2022 was RM10.35 billion (US$2.35 billion), an increase of 4.2 per cent from the RM9.93 billion (US$2.39 billion) recorded in 2021.

Putrajaya and Ottawa celebrate 66 years of official diplomatic relations this year.

After the meeting, Anwar will participate in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Retreat (Session II). Today is the last day of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2023 hosted by the United States.

Anwar is scheduled to attend Friday prayers at the Islamic Center of San Francisco. He will also meet American Muslim Tech leaders.

Before returning home, Anwar will meet the Malaysian diaspora and students at a dinner today. - Bernama