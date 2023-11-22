Pos Simpor Orang Asli claim communications badly disrupted during monsoon season

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli residents of Pos Simpor here claimed that the phone and internet services in the settlement are often disrupted during the monsoon season.

Pos Simpor Orang Asli Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Dendi Johari said currently, there are one telecommunication transmitter and three towers of the National Digital Network (Jendela) Plan in Kampung Jader, Kampung Dangdut and Pos Simpor.

“The internet is not working well, especially when the weather is stormy or rainy. We have been experiencing this problem for several years, so we hope the relevant agencies will take action to address this problem.

“We hope that the internet access quota in Kampung Sedal and Kampung Penad can be upgraded and new telecommunications transmitters can be added to meet our needs here. Right now, we can only make and receive calls through WhatsApp,“ he told reporters here recently.

A resident, Rofiah Pandak, 40, said she was worried that the poor connectivity will cause bigger problems to them, especially during the current northeast monsoon season.

“We are worried about being trapped in the village during this rainy season and not being able to contact the outside world to ask for help during an emergency.

“The condition of the logging road is also getting worse. Last week, the vehicle carrying students from Pos Gob got stuck on the way to school. We are afraid that the incident could also happen to the children of Pos Simpor and not get informed because of poor internet access,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) director Abdul Mubin Mohd Zain said MCMC was aware of the problems experienced by the community in the interior.

“MCMC will conduct a detailed investigation to identify the cause of this problem. It may be caused by the weather change or the package that the complainant is currently subscribed to,“ he said. -Bernama