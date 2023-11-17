Sharnaaz Ahmad acquitted of causing hurt to security guard

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrates’ Court here today discharged and acquitted actor Sharnaaz Ahmad of the charge of causing hurt to a security guard at a condominium last year.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim made the decision after listening to the arguments of lawyer Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid representing the accused Sharnaaz or his real name Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, 38, and deputy public prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal.

“After hearing the submissions from both sides, the court is satisfied and orders that the accused be discharged and acquitted of the charge and the security deposit (RM2,000) to be returned,“ said Atiqah.

Sharnaaz, who wore a black shirt and black pants, looked calm throughout the proceedings.

Earlier, Wan Azmir said a representation was sent to the prosecution on May 2 and the defence received an answer through a reply letter that the prosecution wanted to withdraw the charge against the actor.

DPP Nadia Eleena who confirmed the matter said she received instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers for the case to be granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA).

However, Wan Azmir said he had requested that his client be given a discharge and acquittal (DNA) because the complainant himself had withdrawn the case.

“A police report was lodged by the complainant on the withdrawal of the case. Therefore, I request that that a DNA be grantedd to Sharnaaz,“ said Wan Azmir who handled the case together with Sharnaaz’s other lawyer, Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat.

On Jan 18, Sharnaaz pleaded not guilty to voluntary causing injury to Izzul Islam Awang, 27, at the entrance of a condominium block in Jalan Dutamas here at 8.30pm on June 16, 2022.

The Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta drama series actor was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of up to one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Sharnaaz when met by reporters after the proceedings said he was thankful and happy with the decision today.

“Alhamdulillah...even though it took a long time, I am grateful and relieved because I am finally free,” he said adding that it was important to clear his reputation for the sake of his acting career. - Bernama