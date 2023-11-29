Three DAP leaders file defamation suits against PAS MP Siti Mastura

KUALA LUMPUR: Three DAP leaders have filed suits against PAS Kepala Batas member of parliament Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad for alleging in a recent ceramah that they were related to former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng as well as Singapore’s first prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew.

The defamation suits were filed by DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, his father Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim via Messrs SN Nair & Partners on Nov 27 at the Georgetown High Court.

In separate writs and statements of claim, the trio claim that Siti Mastura (defendant), at the ceramah in Kemaman, made several statements directly and indirectly that referred to them, implying that they have a connection with the communist party and that they supported, practised and spread communist ideology and philosophy in the country.

They claim that Siti Mastura’s statements contained details that they were enemies of the state, disloyal to the King and the country, and citizens who were disloyal and practiced prohibited ideologies.

They also claim that the statement also contains details that they pose a threat to national security, in addition to allegations that they are part of the ‘Lim Clan’ agenda to form a ‘cadre’ system, a term commonly used in the communist party structure, by DAP to spread communist ideology and philosophy.

The plaintiffs claim that the defendant's allegations are unfounded, false and malicious for deliberately associating them with the communist party and Chin Peng.

“The defendant's actions are clearly driven by deception to gain publicity to boost the image of the defendant's political party,” they claimed.

All three are demanding general, aggravated and exemplary damages, and an injunction to prevent the defendant from continuing to publish the same statements.

The court set Dec 12 and 19 for case management. -Bernama