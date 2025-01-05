Man injured in crocodile attack while casting net

BANDAR PERMAISURI:- A 50-year-old man sustained injuries to his right arm and left fingers after being attacked by a crocodile while casting a net at a lake in Kampung Jelapang here yesterday.

Setiu police chief Supt Mohd Zain Mat Deris said the incident occurred at about 5.30 pm.

“The victim, who is a resident of the village, was casting nets with two of his family members.

“He was suddenly attacked by a crocodile and, still conscious, was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) personnel caught the reptile with the help of villagers on the same day.