TNB partners Perak state govt to drive large-scale renewable energy initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd's (TNB) wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco), has inked a partnership with the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) to harness floating solar potential in the Sungai Perak Hydroelectric Scheme, Dam and Reservoir.

In a statement, TNB said its wholly-owned subsidiary, TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd (TRe), has also forged a strategic partnership with Perak government-linked company, Majuperak Holdings Bhd (MHB) to develop a substantial 100-megawatt (MW) ground mounted solar project in the state.

The collaborations were formalised through the signing of the memoranda of understanding during The Energy Transition Conference 2023 held in August this year.

TNB president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Baharin Din said these visionary endeavours are aligned with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) aimed at propelling Malaysia into a future marked by cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

The strategic partnerships with the Perak state government entities signify a collective commitment to expediting the transition to environmentally-friendly energy,” he said.

On the TNB Genco-PKNPk collaboration, Baharin said the pioneering initiative is poised to redefine energy generation as both parties will embark on an extensive feasibility study for the development of floating solar photovoltaic (FSPV) systems.

“The two-year timeline for this comprehensive study underscores TNB Genco and PKNPk’s strong determination to the realms of renewable energy (RE) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

“By harnessing the power of hybrid technologies, specifically hydro and FSPV, our objective is to support the country’s RE targets by efficiently utilising land and existing bodies of water,“ he said.

Meanwhile on the TRe-MHB partnership, he noted that Perak has been identified as one of the potential states for this development, with MHB entrusted as the state entity for this initiative.

“TRe is set to develop a substantial 100MW ground-mounted solar project across five sites in several states under NETR’s Centralised Solar Park project.

“The project will be co-owned by TRe as the master developer together with Small and Medium Enterprises and state agencies,“ said Baharin. -Bernama