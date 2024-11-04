PETALING JAYA: Hari Raya celebrations for several residents went awry after 10 houses in Kepala Batas, Penang were reportedly affected following a heavy rain and freak storm, yesterday.

According to the New Straits Times, two houses in Kampung Permatang Pak Maras, Bertam suffered partial damage.

The other eight houses which were also damaged include Kampung Permatang Tok Labu, Kampung Permatang Tok Brain, Kampung Sungai Kedak, Kampung Kancut, Taman Penaga, Kampung Padang and Kampung Kota Aur in Penaga.

In a Facebook post, today, Bertam assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, said both he and Penaga state constituency coordinator Mohd Naim Salleh will be liaising with the relevant agencies to assist those affected.

“As Muslims were celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri yesterday, the roofs of several houses here were blown away and damaged in a storm.

“Ustaz Mohd Naim immediately visited the affected houses in Penaga and filed a report with the relevant agencies.

“After Maghrib prayers, (yesterday) Mohd Naim and I visited the affected houses in Kampung Permatang Pak Maras and Kampung Permatang Tok Labu.

“It has been a major test for them this Syawal,“ he said in his post, adding that initial aid had been delivered to the affected victims last night.

Reezal also thanked the penghulu and the Seberang Prai Utara district and land office for immediately going to the ground yesterday.

