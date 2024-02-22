100,000 visitors anticipated at Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme - Nik Kamaruzaman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme, scheduled to start on Friday, Feb 23, at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex, is expected to draw 100,000 visitors, according to the Communications Ministry, (Strategic Communication and Creative Industry) deputy secretary-general, Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin.

Coordinated by the Prime Minister’s Office through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), in collaboration with the leading Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security as well as the Selangor state government, various activities have been arranged for the crowd.

“This programme aims to disseminate new policies and initiatives, to enable the government to engage with the people in line with the MADANI agenda, prioritising the needs of the people,“ he emphasised.

“The three-day event includes 34 booths from ministries and agencies, providing 163 people-centric touchpoints,“ he highlighted.

Nik Kamaruzaman also mentioned the inclusion of a mobile assets exhibition by the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Civil Defense Force, Royal Malaysia Police, and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“We will also provide mobile services for better access to government services. For example, the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide a counter to process identification card applications,“ he said.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to take advantage of the lower by up to 30 per cent market prices to purchase essential items at the Mega MADANI Agro Sale.

The Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme covers Selangor, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya, serving as a continuation of the MADANI Government One-Year Anniversary programme held in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, in December last year.

The highlight of this event will be the closing ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 25.

Entrance is free and the programme will be held from Feb 23 to 25, 9 am to 10 pm. -Bernama