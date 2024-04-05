10.4 million jobs opportunities offered via MYFUTUREJOBS portal since 2020

KOTA BHARU: A total of 10.4 million job opportunities have been offered through the MYFutureJobs portal operated by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) from 2020 to April 2024.

Human Resource Ministry (KESUMA) deputy secretary-general (operations) Sutekno Ahmad Belon said that during the same period, 1.03 million individuals successfully gained employment through the platform.

“KESUMA and PERKESO are committed to strengthening the country’s labour market and workforce by increasing access to job opportunities through the organisation of open interviews and employability programmes.

“In Kelantan, a total of 143,733 positions were offered during the same period, with 31,275 job seekers securing jobs through the portal,” he told Bernama after officiating the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival at the Kelantan Islamic Foundation (YIK) Administration Complex here today.

He said that besides helping unemployed individuals and graduates find jobs, the MYFutureJobs portal also provides job matching based on the individual’s qualifications and skills.

“PERKESO has also introduced the MYFutureJobs Satellite Centres to widen the accessibility of services for job seekers, especially those from rural communities.

“To date, there are 293 MYFutureJobs Satellite Centres nationwide, including 13 in Kelantan,” he said.

Sutekno said the Career Exploration Programme was also launched in Kelantan to help secondary school students, especially those in Form 3 to Form 5, find suitable career paths through counselling sessions and psychometric tests.

He said the programme focuses on 10 schools under YIK supervision, involving 100 students.