1,066 involved in KL scam call centres arrested during police raid

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested 1,066 individuals involved in Kuala Lumpur’s scam call centres.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid confirmed that 87 investigation papers on these call centres were opened by police between January and November this year.

“The KL Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) conducted 1,609 cyber crime raids and 1,222 other raids since January.

“We are aware of the threat of scams and we are going all out to curb it,“ he told reporters after attending the KL police monthly assembly on Wednesday (Dec 20),” he said, according to The Star’s report.