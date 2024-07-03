12 held, 18.5kg of ganja seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 12 individuals, including five women, on suspicion of being drug mules and seized ganja weighing 18.5 kilogrammes (kg) worth RM68,375 in separate raids in the Klang Valley from Feb 26 to March 2.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said those arrested, aged 21 to 43, were believed to be active in drug trafficking for between three to nine months.

“We have received information that these people are using the Sentul area as a transit from the east coast before going to the southern region,” he said in a press conference at the Sentul district police headquarters (IPD) today.

He said that in the first raid, the police arrested a man at a hotel in Jalan Kuching here at 12.30 pm, on Feb 26 and seized ganja weighing 3.4kg.

He said that as a result of the questioning of the man, four men and five women were arrested at a condominium unit in Jalan Gombak at 1 pm on the same day and ganja weighing 6.7kg was seized.

Ahmad Sukarno added that two more men were arrested at a condominium unit in Sentul at 7 am on Saturday with police seized ganja weighing 8.4kg.

He said the case was investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama