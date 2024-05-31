129 held in raid on three entertainment outlets offering GRO services

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested 129 individuals when they raided three entertainment centres offering the services of guest relations officers (GROs) around the Muar district and Taman Nusa Bestari, Iskandar Puteri here today.

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said a team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the Criminal Investigations Department, acting on information, conducted the raids from 12.15 am yesterday until 1.30 am today.

He said those arrested comprised 126 foreigners (111 women and 15 men) and three Malaysians (two men and a woman), all aged between 18 and 47.

“Investigations found that two of the entertainment outlets did not have a valid licence while the other operated beyond the permitted period.

“In addition, we also seized 14 receipts, various musical instruments and RM4,210 in cash. Those arrested were then taken to the Muar and Iskandar Puteri police headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

He said three of the male patrons and seven foreign women tested positive for drugs like ketamine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepines.

“The case is being investigated under Section 6(2) and Section 11(2) of the Johor Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment (ENJ) 4/98; Section 55B and Section 15(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963; and Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“We will not compromise against any unlicensed entertainment outlets which offer foreign women working as GRO and are involved in drug abuse,” he stressed.

He said anyone with information on criminal activities can contact the Johor Police hotline at 019-2792095 or the Operations Room at 07-221999.