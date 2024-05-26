13 foreign GROs nabbed for allegedly misusing travel documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen foreign women working as guest relations officers (GROs) were detained at four entertainment outlets in office buildings around Jalan Chulan here early this morning.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the women, aged between 19 and 45, were arrested at around 1.30 am on suspicion of misusing travel documents for employment purposes.

He added that four individuals acting as managers of the premises, aged between 26 and 60, were also detained.

“The police also seized musical equipment including three monitors, two microphone receivers, four microphones, one audio mixer, two digital audio devices, three speakers, and four amplifiers.

“The four premises managers were remanded for one day starting today, while the 13 foreign women were remanded for 14 days under Section 51(5)(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said in a statement today.

The cases are being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Entertainment Act (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) 1992, Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.