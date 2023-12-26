ASIAN parenting is frequently seen as tough yet successful, however the enduring terror it instills in their children can sometimes be catastrophic.

Fearing punishment, a 17-year-old girl leaped from the Penang Bridge into the water after failing her JPJ Theory exam twice in a row.

She could swim, which she did as soon as she jumped into the sea.

However, she became stranded in a marsh near the harbour and was finally rescued two days later!

According to a statement issued by the Penang Fire & Rescue Department, the adolescent left her motorcycle on the bridge about 11 a.m. on December 21 before plunging over.

It was reported that throughout the 45 hours before her rescue, she tried to draw attention by waving her hand.

Fortunately, the firefighters discovered the terrified youngster hanging to the tree and saved her life.

The police contacted the Penang Fire and Rescue Department at 10:25 a.m. on December 23 that a female had been discovered at the Penang port at 9:00 a.m.

She was additionally fragile when discovered, but fortunately she survived the ordeal.