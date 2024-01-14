33 NGOs call for ceasefire, end of atrocities against Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today showed solidarity at the Global Day of Action for Gaza rally, calling for a ceasefire to stop the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

The Malaysian Parliamentary Caucus on Palestine chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh said the rally was held simultaneously in 74 cities across 38 countries to demonstrate massive support for the Palestinians and grave concern for the situation in Palestine.

“The war has been going on for three months with no sign of slowing down. Even though there is a trial at the International Court of Justice, we cannot rely on one party alone. Members of Parliament, the media and NGOs all have their roles,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

The rally was held near the United States Embassy and supported by the Malaysian Parliament and political parties. It was attended by Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Malaysia, Malaysian Women Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine (MWCQP), and Cinta Gaza Malaysia, among others.

BDS Malaysia chairman, Prof Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail, said the peace rally also sought to urge Israel to cease the attacks and genocide on the Gaza Strip, which enters the 100th day today and claimed about 24,000 lives.

“We aimed for 3,000 participants, and Alhamdulillah, today’s rally has achieved the target...we also joined global groups in expressing this demand (ceasefire),” he said.

Bernama checks at the rally found that representatives from each NGO involved delivered a speech and a flash mob performance depicting the suffering of the Palestinians.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Malaysia would continue to support South Africa in its legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice conducted through a public hearing.

It said as a state party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia called on Israel to respect international law and immediately end its atrocities against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, Wangsa Maju District Police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving a notice from the organisers regarding the rally.

He said eight police officers and 157 policemen were on duty to control the situation throughout the rally, which began at noon today.

“The situation was under control and no untoward incidents occurred throughout the rally,” he said.-Bernama