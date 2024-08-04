495 police personnel mobilised for Op Selamat 22 in Terengganu

KUALA BERANG: A total of 41 officers and 454 members of the Terengganu police contingent have been mobilised for the Op Selamat 22 from today until April 13 in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan (pix) said the deployment involved a combination of departments within the Terengganu police contingent and will focus on preventing burglaries, reducing accident rates and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Meanwhile, he said police have identified 34 accident hotspots in the state, involving 30 federal roads and four state roads.

“In addition, traffic flow is expected to increase four-fold compared to normal days throughout the implementation of this operation at, among others, Jambatan Angkat in Kuala Terengganu, Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kuantan (Kelulut) in Marang and Jalan Cukai-Air Putih in Kemaman,“ he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Terengganu state-level Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with Aidilfitri at the Ajil Toll Plaza, East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) here today.

He also advised those returning to their hometowns to inform the police so that monitoring activities could be conducted in their residential areas.

“The public can get the ‘balik kampung’ forms via the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) official portal or from nearby police stations. They can also download it from the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application and fill in the necessary information to enable police to conduct patrols and monitor their homes,” he said.