500kgs unsold Ramadan bazaar food and drinks salvaged - Kedah MySaveFood

SUNGAI PETANI: A total of 500 kgs of unsold food and beverages from various Ramadan bazaars in the state has been rescued for charity purposes under the ongoing MySaveFood@Ramadan 2024 programme, to date.

Kedah’s MySaveFood campaign coordinator, Mohd Firdaus Mukhriz Abdullah, said 16 Ramadan bazaar locations were selected to make the programme a success compared to only nine locations last year.

“One of the earliest locations was the Tapak Penjaja Ramadan baazar in Changlun which lasted for three days from March 18 ... we managed to save about 280 kg of unsold food and drinks there.

“At Pekan Sik’s Ramadan bazaar, we managed to save about 100 kg of food and drinks between March 21 and yesterday. There are six more bazaars where the programme is ongoing, including the Taman Ria Ramadan bazaar near here which is from March 22 until tomorrow,“ he told Bernama after distributing leaflets to enlighten traders about the campaign at the Taman Ria Ramadan Bazaar near here last night.

ALSO READ: MySaveFood: 400 kg of food, beverages salvaged in Perak since March 14

Mohd Firdaus listed the other locations as - the Stadium Ramadan bazaar in Alor Setar (March 21-24), the Taman Wira Ramadan bazaar in Sungai Petani (March 21-24) and the Kilang Lama Ramadan bazaar in Kulim (March 22).

And Taman Mahsuri Ramadan Bazaar, Padang Serai (March 23-27); Taman Seri Aman Ramadan Bazaar, Jitra (March 23-April 1); Kepala Batas Ramadan Bazaar (March 23-26), Sungai Korok Ramadan, Kepala Batas (March 26); Kuala Ketil Ramadan Bazaar, Baling (March 26-30); Kodiang Ramadan Bazaar (March 28-April 3) and Pekan Pendang Ramadan Bazaar (April 1).

“In the third year now, we see an increase in traders’ awareness. When we distribute leaflets, traders will usually donate their surplus food and drinks instead of throwing it away,” he said.

He added that food collected from traders will be weighed, labelled and distributed to the needy including the homeless, houses of worship or tertiary students who live on a tight budget.

“We also emphasise the quality of the food. Each item is labelled for lunch, or supper before 11 pm for health safety factors.

“Last year, about two tons of food and drinks in nine bazaars were saved. I hope that this programme can be carried on to tackle the issue of wastage every Ramadan,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah IKRAM Youth secretary, Nur Amira Abdul Rahim highlighted that the programme not only serves the needy but also offers an opportunity for the younger generation to engage in volunteer activities, to utilise their free time productively.

ALSO READ: S’gor MB urges all local authorities in state to collect, redistribute surplus food from Ramadan bazaars

“This year more people volunteered. And even if the numbers keep increasing we can allocate that manpower to rescue surplus food and drinks every day throughout Ramadan.

Meanwhile, food trader, Rabiatul Adawiyah Sebanyang, 45, expressed full support for the MySaveFood programme and hoped that it would be held throughout Ramadan every year.

“It is good because there are traders who do not manage to sell all their food. Even their neighbours will get fed up with the same food if they receive it every day. It is good that the food is collected and distributed. At least, the recipients can get a taste of the bazaar offerings.

“It will be better to do it throughout Ramadan so that traders know there’s a designated place to pool unsold food and drinks,” she said.