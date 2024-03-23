59 illegal immigrants detained in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 59 illegal immigrants were arrested in an operation, codenamed ‘Ops Sapu’, by the Immigration Department on 22 units of an apartment in Kepong today.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department Director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the immigrants, comprising 37 men and 22 women, are from Myanmar, Indonesia, India and Nepal.

“They were detained for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, namely overstaying and not having valid travel documents,” he told reporters when met after the operation here.

He said the operation was conducted following two weeks of intelligence based on complaints from residents.

Wan Mohammed Saupee said 25 summonses were also issued to owners of premises occupied by illegal immigrants for allegedly harbouring and renting out the place to foreigners.

Meanwhile, he said some of the immigrants arrested were found to be selling counterfeit goods.

“We will inform the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living regarding this matter for further action,“ he added.