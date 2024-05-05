Faisal Halim stable, suffered second-degree burns - S’gor Exco

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed that Selangor FC and national winger Faisal Halim, who was splashed with acid in an incident at a shopping mall today, has suffered second-degree burns.

He said in a statement today that Faisal, scorer of the Asian Cup Goal of the Tournament, is undergoing treatment at a hospital near here after suffering burns on several parts of his body, namely around the neck, shoulder, arm and chest.

He said he has been in touch with the Selangor FC management and was told that the winger is in stable condition.

Mohd Najwan, the Kota Anggerik assemblyman, also condemned the attack.

“Pray that Faisal is given the strength and courage to face this setback and may he recover soon,” he added.

Earlier, the media reported that Faisal was splashed with liquid believed to be acid when he was at a popular mall in Kota Damansara in Petaling Jaya near here.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said he advised Faisal to forget about football for the time being as he recuperates from the acid attack.

Hamidin, when met by reporters at the hospital today, also expressed disappointment and sadness over the two incidents involving Harimau Malaya players Faisal and Akhyar Rashid.

Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Akhyar suffered injuries to his head and leg after being attacked by two robbers in his housing area in Kuala Terengganu on Friday (May 3).

