KDNFC condemns recent attacks on national fooballers

KELANTAN Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) has condemned the recent attacks on national footballers in the country by unknown individuals or groups.

The football club issued a statement tonight stating that the recent incidents involving two national footballers were irresponsible acts that needed to be stopped immediately.

“Footballers and any sports athlete are the country’s assets and need to be protected as they are the ones who are bringing glory to the country in every championship or sporting event they participate in.

“Therefore, KDNFC hopes that the authorities will conduct detailed investigations and take stern action on those responsible so that such incidents do not happen to other footballers or sports athletes in the future,” the club said.

The club also expressed hope that both injured players will recover soon to play for their respective teams in the upcoming Malaysia League.

Footballer Akhyar Rashid sustained injuries to his head and feet after being mugged by two assailants on Thursday while Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in the Klang Valley earlier today.

