759 flood evacuees in three states as at 6AM

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 759 people were at six flood relief centres in three states namely Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka as at 6 am today, down from 1,319 people at midnight.

National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said in Selangor, the evacuees are being accommodated at a relief centre in Klang (204 from 57 families), Kuala Selangor (48 from 12 families), and Petaling (382 from 90 families).

In Negeri Sembilan, 10 people from four families are being housed at a relief centre in Rembau and 67 people from seven families are in Port Dickson, while in Melaka, 48 people from 11 families are at a relief centre in Alor Gajah.

Meanwhile, the levels of Sungai Klang in Pekan Meru, Klang (Selangor), and Sungai Besut in Kampung La, Jerteh (Terengganu) are at the danger point.

The levels of Sungai Duyong in Bemban, Melaka, Sungai Linggi near Pekan Linggi in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, and Sungai Buloh in Parit Mahang, Kuala Selangor, are at alert point.