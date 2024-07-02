Abang Jo: Taib Mahmud treated by doctor at home

KUCHING: Former Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud is receiving treatment at his private residence here, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Abdul Taib was being provided treatment by a doctor and a nurse from Normah Medical Specialist Centre, who were assigned to take care of him.

However, Abang Johari said he had not met with Abdul Taib yet.

“I have also not received a report on his health condition. I need to ask the doctor for more information,” he told reporters when met after the 2024 Sarawak Public Service Day celebration here today.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have denied the claim that Abdul Taib had been taken away and his whereabouts were not known to family members.

Two days ago, the Sarawak police confirmed receiving a report that Abu Taib was taken away from a hospital and that the case was investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code regarding acts taken that could endanger the life or personal safety of others. -Bernama