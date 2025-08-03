MELAKA: The Melaka state government has allocated RM300,000 in aid this year to 30 fully registered private Islamic education institutions (IPIS) under the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM).

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said each institution will receive RM10,000 annually to help ease their financial burden, particularly in operational costs.

The selected IPIS institutions include private Islamic primary and secondary schools, private tahfiz schools, and private Islamic boarding schools.

“As of now, there are 116 IPIS institutions in Melaka, with only 30 fully registered under JAIM, while 69 are temporarily registered.

“In addition, nine institutions are in the registration process, while eight remain unregistered,“ he told reporters at Dataran Pusat Islam Melaka today.

He said this after attending the Mega Jamaie Iftar Ceremony in conjunction with the Melaka-level Ihya Ramadan Programme 1446H/2025, which was also attended by State Executive Councillor for Education, Higher Education, and Religious Affairs, Datuk Rahmad Mariman.

Meanwhile, he announced that the state government has also allocated RM945,000 in Syawal aid for asnaf (tithe recipients), including the poor, needy, and mualaf (new Muslim converts), benefiting 8,718 recipients in the state.

“I hope this initiative will strengthen the bonds within Melaka’s community and reflect the government’s commitment to prioritising the people’s needs,“ he said.