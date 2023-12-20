Agro MADANI Sale - Always awaited by residents

TAMPIN: Every time the MADANI Agro Sale is held here, Ropeah Mat Said, 53, is among those who never miss the opportunity to shop there.

The housewife, who is from Kampung Pondoi Village, here, said that she along with her children and grandchildren will go to the location as early as 8 am just so that she would not miss out on any further promotions or discounts offered at the site.

She said the opportunity to buy foodstuffs at cheaper prices provided at the MADANI Agro Sale should not be ignored by the locals.

“The price offered will certainly able to reduce the burden of the high cost of living and help save our expenses,” she said, adding that today the Agro MADANI sale is held at the compound of the Masjid Jamek Tuanku Besar, which is about 20 minutes drive from her home.

Ropeah said she had been planning to be at the MADANI Agro sale today since the first time she knew about it.

“I found out about today’s MADANI Agro Sale through the village’s WhatsApp group two to three days ago and am happy that this sale is being held.

“It helps me to stock up on some of the foodstuffs at home, like cooking oil, rice, and eggs at a cheaper price, sometimes by up to RM5 or more.

“I can even buy vegetables for RM1 a bundle, it’s worth it,“ she told Bernama here today.

Zaili Shaari, 59, a retiree from Taman Bukit Tampin, said he did not want to miss out on the opportunity to buy foodstuffs at the MADANI Agro Sale because the prices are cheaper and of better quality than supermarkets or grocery stores.

The father of eight children hoped that the programme would be held more often, at least twice or three times a month to help the less affordable to cope with the rising cost of living.

“By doing their marketing here, it allows people, even from the low-income group, also get to have their meals with seafood such as prawns and squid which are sold very expensive in the market, but only RM28 per kilo here.

“ I bought local white rice for only RM26 for 10 kilograms, otherwise, it is RM40 outside,” he added.

He thanked the government for the initiative and hoped that the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) or the Agriculture Department would hold this programme more often.

Meanwhile, agricultural entrepreneur Zainah Yaakub, 50, described the implementation of the programme as a ‘win-win situation’ because it not only benefits the consumers but also the participating entrepreneurs.

“This is because farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers without the need to go through middlemen, which will certainly increase their (farmers) income and profit margin.

“For the consumers, they get fresh produce and at a cheaper price,” he added.

According to Negeri Sembilan FAMA deputy director of FAMA (Development and Management Services) Kamaliah Yusoff, a total of 27 local entrepreneurs participated in today’s MADANI Agro Sale. - Bernama