Ahmad Zahid meets Malaysian community in Japan

TOKYO: About 200 Malaysians in Japan tonight had the opportunity to meet Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is on a seven-day working visit to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Malaysian community, consisting of students and individuals residing and working in the country, posted various questions to Ahmad Zahid during the dinner and Chinese New Year celebration event held at a hotel here.

Moderated by Muhammad Fareez Jamali, a student at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), Tokyo, the guests also posted questions regarding the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda and inquired about the development of Malaysia’s medical sector and halal industry.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid urged Malaysians living and working abroad to promote the country’s products and brands, citing it as ‘our responsibility’.

“Even though we may not receive any rewards, out of that sense of pride, we (should) promote our products abroad, whether they are food or services,” he said.

In the afternoon, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, met with about 70 students at a restaurant near Aqua City Odaiba.

During the visit, which will conclude on Feb 23, Ahmad Zahid is expected to make courtesy calls and hold discussions focusing on the Malaysia-Japan efforts to empower TVET and the halal industry.

It marks his maiden visit to Japan since his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022 under the MADANI Government.

Ahmad Zahid is also expected to receive an honorary degree from the Shibaura Institute of Technology, Tokyo, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening Malaysia-Japan technical education and efforts to elevate TVET.

In his capacity as the chairman of the National TVET Council Committee, he is also scheduled to discuss with Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Masahito Moriyama.

While in Osaka, Ahmad Zahid will attend an engagement session with the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and a roundtable session: ‘Connecting the Halal Ecosystem Between Malaysia and Japan to Enhance Trade, Investment, and Quality Jobs.’

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Malaysian Halal Council chairman, is also slated to visit Sanda Shokuniku Kosha Co., Ltd, a slaughterhouse for halal beef, to observe the operations.

Accompanying him are Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, senior officers from relevant ministries and agencies, and representatives from higher education institutions. - Bernama