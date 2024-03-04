Aliff Syukri’s Raya video: Fahmi wants MCMC to take appropriate action

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take appropriate action regarding a video clip uploaded by cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman.

Fahmi said that he had received various comments from social media users, requesting action to be taken regarding the video clip, which has caused discomfort among the public.

“I have watched part of the video which was uploaded, and I have requested MCMC to investigate this matter and take appropriate action.

“However, at the same time, many may have taken note of Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri’s decision not to upload the full video. For now, we leave it at that,” he told reporters at the Media Practitioners Appreciation with Fahmi, on Tuesday (March 2) night.

Aliff Syukri has once again sparked controversy by uploading a teaser of his latest Aidilfitri song, titled Love Raya, on his personal Instagram page on Sunday, which depicted scenes considered by many as inappropriate.

However, the cosmetics entrepreneur has since deleted the video and issued an apology, after facing criticism from social media users.

Fahmi advised content creators and social media influencers to produce content that is suitable for all age groups, especially children.

“We need to think harder about the content we produce, considering that we do not know if the viewers are 90 years old, 19 years old, or nine years old,” he said.

Fahmi expressed the government’s concern about content which could have negative effects, especially on children aged 13 and below.

“Currently, social media platforms take a hands-off approach; they simply put vague verification methods in place where anyone can lie about their age,” he said.

He added that he will once again hold meetings with social media platform operators soon, to ensure that social media platforms are safe to use, or not used by children aged 13 and below.

