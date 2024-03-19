KK Mart vendor contemplates legal action against China supplier over socks issue

PETALING JAYA: The vendor of convenience store chain KK Mart said they are contemplating legal action for negligence against its supplier in China following the socks issue.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, a local company based in Johor, said it had contacted its supplier for an explanation.

The supplier admitted the socks were included in stock purchased “by mistake”.

READ MORE: ‘Allah’ Socks Issue: Johor regent urges authorities to take firm action

Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd said in a statement that they are currently seeking legal advice to explore possible legal action against the supplier for its negligence in fulfilling their order requirements.

Preliminary internal investigation found that the socks were part of a larger shipment of 18,800 pairs ordered from a company based in China’s Zhejiang province.

ALSO READ:

Umno Youth demands KK Mart to display apology banners in all stores over socks issue

IGP: Police to question KK Super Mart reps over sale of ‘Allah socks’