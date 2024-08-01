Anwar instructs KSU, dept heads to submit monthly progress report on govt projects

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today instructed the secretary-general of the respective ministries (KSU) and department heads to submit monthly reports on the progress of government projects and contributions of civil servants.

In his speech at the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s department here today, Anwar who is also the Finance Minister, said the report has to be submitted to the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“Normally, in my discussions with department heads, KSU, they will request for allocations, more projects. Yes, they can do that, but there is a new method that we want to introduce.

“There must be a monthly report of what has been done, what have the civil servants contributed in the effort to implement the projects.

“This monthly report is to be sent through the KP (director-general), KSU, to KSN,” he added.



Anwar also called on the ministries t to use a different and bolder approach in implementing projects.

“I am confident, InsyaAllah, our government is stable. Because of this stability, we want to use it fully to implement programmes to raise the dignity of our country,“ he added.

The government, he said, will continue with the old policy that brings benefits to all, but the approach to be used will be different.

“That’s why, for example, we don’t continue with direct negotiations to avoid confusion and misuse,“ he added.

The assembly was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Mohd Zuki.

Regarding the Central Database Hub (PADU) which was launched on Jan 2, Anwar said the government will make several improvements based on the views given by thge public.

PADU, which contains individual and household profiles of citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, is an integrated national socio-economic database that combines data from government departments and agencies to provide a fair picture of the socio-economic position of every Malaysian household.–Bernama