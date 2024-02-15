Anwar says KEB 2024 will be more inclusive

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB 2024) scheduled to take place from Feb 29 to March 2 will be more inclusive.

The Prime Minister said KEB 2024 is expected to have cooperation and joint participation from the Chinese and Indian communities to help tackle the problem of poverty in addition to discussing issues related to the Bumiputera economy.

Anwar yesterday officiated at the Pre-launch ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 .

The Prime Minister said he would also invite business chamber leaders representing the Malay, Chinese and Indian communities next week to provide their views and input so that KEB 2024 is not considered exclusive.

“It (KEB 2024) still emphasises the problems faced by the Bumiputera... but the coordinated approach of the Madani government should be more inclusive.

“An inclusive approach means talking about the Bumiputera economy, there are issues such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) or the poor Indian group that we will deal with together,“ he said during the keynote address of the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) here today.

In the meantime, Anwar also assured that the government will continue the programme to eradicate poverty in the country regardless of race.

Anwar confirmed that the eradication of extreme poverty in three states, namely Kuala Lumpur, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan has reached 100 per cent status.

“When we talk about Bumiputera poverty, if there is a certain group... poor Chinese or Indians in poor estates, we must deal with it and solve it as a national programme.

“The same goes for business opportunities, small Bumiputera traders, opportunities for Indians, small traders from the Chinese community... we should focus on that as a programme and national agenda,“ he added. - Bernama