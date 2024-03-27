Anwar to check with Treasury allegations regarding Farhash

KAJANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will check with the Treasury allegations against businessman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak in connection with the purchase of shares in a company shortlisted for a RM1 billion government contract.

Anwar said he would only issue a statement after getting further information regarding the matter.

“I will check with the Treasury and release a statement,” he told reporters after attending the Iftar ceremony at Masjid Ashabus Solihin, Taman Rakan here today.

Previously, UMNO Supreme Council member Isham Jalil urged police to investigate Farhash, who is also the former political secretary to Anwar, for allegedly purchasing 16.1 million units of Heitech Padu shares through Rosetta Partners investment company estimated to be worth RM40 million.

Earlier, Anwar spent time breaking fast with residents around Taman Rakan and students of tahfiz schools at the mosque, accompanied by his daughter Nurul Izzah.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at 6.50 pm clad in a light green Malay attire, then joined the attendees in performing the Maghrib prayer. -Bernama