WHILE teaching is often hailed as a noble profession, one Malaysian teacher is showing just how far that dedication can go — by spending his own money and time to ensure students don’t miss out on crucial opportunities.

In a heartfelt Facebook post that has gone viral, Abdul Muiez, a committed educator, opened up about the personal sacrifices many teachers make behind the scenes — particularly during the busy season of school-level competitions.

“This time of year is packed with marching bands, sports tournaments, society competitions — and each one comes with its own logistics,” he wrote. “Transport, drinks, registration fees — and most of the time, we end up covering it ourselves.”

Muiez illustrated how demanding these events can be. For a single football tournament involving both U15 and U18 categories, nearly 40 students needed to be transported.

“We had five teachers and five cars. We had to split them up and make multiple trips just to get them there,” he shared. “Fuel’s on us. We buy the drinks. We make time in between our own lives — just to make sure they don’t miss out over something as simple as transportation.”

He added that renting buses for such events is often out of reach. “A four-day program with multiple students? That’s RM6,000 to RM7,000 for just two buses — and the school can’t afford that.”

“People say, “If you don’t have transport, don’t send the students.

“But if we don’t, how are they supposed to get PAJSK marks (Co-Curricular Assessment marks)?

“How will they score district-, state-, or national-level achievements?” he asked.

“What happens to talented kids if we don’t send them?

“Teachers are caught in the middle. Like it or not, we have no choice but to use our own cars to take students around.

“All we hope for is safety — that nothing bad happens and everyone gets home safe to their families.

“This isn’t a bragging story about being the “most selfless” or “most sacrificial” teacher.

“It’s just the reality — when there are no other options, we just have to face it,” he concluded.

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise and appreciation.

User Muhd Bazli Zakaria commented: “I feel really proud when there are parents who understand — some even cover fuel and meals for the students and accompanying teachers. There are even better ones who go as far as lending us their cars. That’s truly amazing.”

“Thank you to all the teachers. May your deeds be remembered always,” Mazlan Sobari wrote.