Anwar will surely prioritise skillset, knowledgeability in any cabinet reshuffle - Fadillah

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will definitely look at the ability of an individual to hold a suitable portfolio in the event of a Cabinet reshuffle, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Minister of Plantation and Commodities said, however, he was not involved in any discussion regarding a possible reshuffle.

“I am not aware of a Cabinet reshuffle (because) there has been no discussion with me. That is the prerogative of the Prime Minister (Anwar) and he will certainly assess whether a ministry is suitable with the skillset and knowledge that a person has.

“If he (Anwar) wants to form a Cabinet, he has to find ministers who can cooperate and carry out the trust as expected,“ he said when met after an event to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) here, today.

Fadillah was asked to comment on Anwar’s statement yesterday hinting that a Cabinet reshuffle could take place before 2024.

The Chief Whip of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) also reiterated the coalition’s support for the Unity Government to ensure political stability in Malaysia, thus empowering the national economy for the benefit of the people.

“So we need that as a priority and in the national interest, which is stable politics, a strong government and our policy is to be investor-friendly,“ he said.

Meanwhile, touching on TVET, the Petra Jaya MP said his parliamentary service centre would cooperate with non-governmental organisation Yayasan Kemajuan Insan Sarawak (YAKIN) to mobilise programmes to promote TVET at the school level.

“The focus is on the state assembly areas under this (Petra Jaya) Parliamentary constituency, which are Tupong, Satok and Samariang... I will support the planning in terms of the form of programmes that can be implemented throughout the next year,“ he said. - Bernama