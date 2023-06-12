Attempt to deceive police failed, two men arrested for stealing TM system cards

IPOH: An attempt by two men to steal Telekom Malaysia (TM) card system by wearing shirts with the TM logo failed to deceive the police with them being caught in the act near a fuel station in Slim River, Tanjung Malim, yesterday.

Muallim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said the crime by the two men was spotted by a police patrol team from the Slim River police station at 11 am.

“The two men, who were clad in shirts with the TM logo, were opening the cabinet of the TM system cards but fled when the police team approached them.

“They left in a Honda Accord car with a false registration plate number plate, but the police gave chase and managed to apprehend the suspects after intercepting the car at Jalan Ibrahim Mohd Dom,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Hasni said police also searched the car and found 21 units of TM system cards and various tools and equipment to prise the TM system card cabinet.

The police also seized two shirts with the TM logo shirt and safety helmets worn by the two suspects, he said.

He said the two suspects, aged 37 and 42, both from Selangor, would be remanded for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

With their arrest, the police have been able to solve nine TM system card theft cases in the Muallim district involving a loss of RM350,530, he added. - Bernama