Back-to-school spending puts a strain on parents

PETALING JAYA: Families getting ready for 2024/2025 academic year have undoubtedly been feeling the pinch.

According to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, pupils will be permitted to wear school uniforms for only two days a week for the 2024/2025 school term.

Rather, there would be one day of co-curriculum clothing, two days of sportswear, and two days of school uniforms.

Chen Chyn Fenn, 53, a vendor of school uniforms, told The Star that since the Education Ministry released the new policy, sales has decreased by 50 per vent .

In practical terms, Chen stated that since pupils are only required to wear school uniforms for two days rather than five,

“Parents are buying less,” noted Chen.

A 39-year-old mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, was asked how she planned to deal with the rising expense of living when school started.

She said, “Me and my husband both work, yet we take out loans to eat out and leisure activities to reduce cost.”

She also expressed disappointment stating that, “School tracksuits are sold in regular supermarkets for RM 49, which comes to a total of 100 for just two pairs. Thus, it’s imperative to reuse school clothing.”

Numerous corporations have responded to the growing prices by providing numerous back-to-school discounts. Here are some options for back-to-school shopping that won’t break the bank:

1. “MR DIY’s ‘Back to School’ promotion, running until 15th March, provides a 30% price reduction on a variety of school supplies.

2. MR DOLLAR shops now sell reasonably priced school items until 19th March.

3. Lotus is still running its Malaysia Back to School Promotion through 10th March.

