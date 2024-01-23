Be more serious in curbing open burning, govt urged

PETALING JAYA: With a staggering 22,000 open burning incidents reported in 2021, the Environmental Protection Society Malaysia has called on the authorities to be more serious in addressing the issue.

Its vice-president Randolph Jeremiah said it is shocking that in 2023, although nearly 2,000 open burning cases were reported to the authorities, only one incident resulted in court action.

“This raises significant concerns, as the lack of accountability among those responsible allows them to evade legal consequences, and this poses potential harm to the environment and public health.

“If those engaging in open burning activities are not brought to justice, it perpetuates a cycle in which environmental damage goes unchecked and jeopardises the well-being of ecosystems and communities.”

Jeremiah said immediate measures are required to enhance enforcement action and ensure that offenders are held accountable for their actions, as this would help safeguard the environment.

He said Pahang, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah consistently emerge as hotspots for open burning.

He added that its prevalence in these states is closely tied to factors such as agricultural practices, the extensive plantations in Pahang and challenges posed by rural areas in Kelantan.

“The environmental repercussions of open burning are particularly pronounced in these states, and worsen our concerns over land clearance and waste disposal.

“While Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak also grapple with their share of open burning cases, Pahang, Johor, Kelantan and Sabah suffer the most from the smoke and haze linked to the issue due to the larger areas involved.”

Jeremiah said between 2020 and 2023, the agricultural sector, peatlands and legal and illegal landfills were the main hotspots for open burning.

He said although it also occurs in industrial and residential settings, the effects are not as noticeable since smaller areas are involved.

Jeremiah said the persistent practice of open burning in the country serves as a major catalyst for haze events, significantly degrades air quality and poses public health risks.

“While assessments on the specific impact of open burning on forests and wildlife are currently lacking, the intrusion of fires into these areas leads to direct degradation and loss of precious ecosystems.

“Open burning also exacerbates the global challenge of climate change by emitting greenhouse gases, which contribute to long-term environmental disruptions.”

Universiti Malaya Institute of Biological Sciences senior lecturer Dr Yong Kien Thai said addressing and mitigating persistent open burning in Malaysia demands a multifaceted approach.

He said maintaining a consistently positive groundwater level is crucial for having humid soil that resists burning and calls for careful groundwater management to prevent excessive extraction.

He added that comprehensive awareness campaigns and education programmes targeted at farmers, rural communities and urban residents could foster a collective understanding of the environmental repercussions of open burning.

“Establishing buffer zones such as canals or water bodies in fire-prone areas can act as (curbing measures). Additionally, incorporating proper township and agricultural land design can contribute to reducing fire risks.”

Yong said government regulations on open burning have been established, but the key challenge lies in their enforcement.