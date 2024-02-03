Bersatu amends party constitution to expel rogue elected reps

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu’s Extraordinary General Meeting today approved amendments to the party’s constitution on the cessation of membership for elected representatives who support any party contrary to Bersatu’s interests.

The amendments involve three articles under Clause 10 of the Bersatu Constitution relating to the termination and dismissal of party members.

The unanimous approval of the amendments was announced by Bersatu permanent chairman Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah in front of 1,956 delegates from the party’s divisions and wings who were present.

Earlier Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu when tabling the motion said the three amendments to Clause 10 involved Articles 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6.

He said Article 10.4 provides that any Bersatu member who is an elected representative in Parliament or the State Legislative Assembly or the State Assembly who disobeys any directive issued by the Supreme Leadership Council that is in line with Clause 10.5 is deemed to have his or her membership terminated with immediate effect.

“Article 10.5 allows the Supreme Leadership Council to issue specific directives to any or all of its representatives in the Dewan Rakyat or state legislative assemblies. All directives issued under this article shall be made in writing.

“Article 10.6 refers to Section 10.4, where the Secretary-General, upon the directive of the Supreme Leadership Council, shall issue a notice to the concerned member informing them that their membership has ceased immediately and that their name has been removed from the party’s membership registration system,“ he said.

Bersatu had sought to amend the party’s constitution following the actions of six of its Members of Parliament who declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim without resigning from the party.

They are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Meanwhile, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his speech said the amendments had to be made because of the actions of the six Bersatu MPs who expressed support for the Prime Minister without leaving the party.

Muhyiddin said they did not leave Bersatu because Article 49A(1)(a) of the Federal Constitution provides that a Member of Parliament will lose their seat if they leave the party.

“We are amending the party’s constitution so that their membership is immediately revoked, and under the Federal Constitution, their parliamentary seats must be vacated, and by-elections held,“ he said.

In a press conference after the meeting, Muhyiddin said Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin will submit the proposed amendments to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for approval before being immediately enforced.

Hamzah will also write to the six members of parliament to ask whether they remained in support of the Prime Minister.

“If they say yes, then as provided by our constitution, their seats must be vacated... whether they want to vacate voluntarily, that’s up to them, but according to the rules of our party constitution, which has been approved, the consequences are in line with the Anti-Party Hopping Act,“ he said.

Asked whether the amendments would have a retrospective effect on the six Members of Parliament, Muhyiddin said that question did not arise as they were still members of Bersatu and had not been expelled.

“According to this amendment, if they support the other side, then their Bersatu membership will be terminated from that day onwards, and as a result, they will have to vacate their seats,“ he said. - Bernama