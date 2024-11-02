Bilateral relations will remain solid regardless of election outcome, says Indonesian Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: The strength of bilateral relations between Indonesia and Malaysia will endure, regardless of who wins the presidency in the 2024 General Election on Feb 14, according to Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Hermono (pix).

He stated that Indonesia-Malaysia relationship is built on a strong foundation as neighbouring countries, in addition to having mutual interests to strengthen cooperation.

Hermono expressed confidence that all three presidential candidates – Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, and Ganjar Pranowo – are well-informed about Malaysia.

“I know all three candidates very well; all of them are very familiar with Malaysia, and I am convinced they all have an interest in continuing to build a stronger relationship between the two countries,“ he told Bernama in an interview at his office recently.

Hermono said that strong bilateral relations is important for the well-being of both countries as well as Southeast Asia, describing Malaysia and Indonesia as anchors for the stability and prosperity of the region.

He also hoped that the president-elect would expedite the resolution of border issues and the issue of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia, which he described as “homework” for the leaders of both countries.

“If we can resolve these two issues, I believe the relationship between Malaysia and Indonesia will be even stronger. There will be no more obstacles because both countries have a common interest and want to progress and strengthen bilateral relations,“ he said.

Asked about new areas of cooperation, Hermono said that both countries agree to strengthen cooperation in developing food security and clean energy sectors.

“These areas are very strategic for Malaysia and Indonesia as both countries complement each other. Indonesia has vast land and many workers. Malaysia's land is not as vast as Indonesia's, and it does not have as many agricultural workers, but Malaysia has more advanced technology in agriculture.

“In the energy sector, Malaysia has been buying coal from Indonesia for energy generation, but for the future, we must develop clean energy. So I think this is a very strategic field for both countries,“ he said.

About 240 million Indonesian citizens will fulfill their voting responsibility in the 2024 Election next Wednesday (Feb 14) to elect the president, vice president, members of the People's Consultative Assembly, and representatives for local legislative bodies. -Bernama