Body of a foreign worker was found in a lake at Kota Kemuning

SHAH ALAM: The body of an unidentified man, believed to have drowned in the Kota Kemuning Lake, at Section 13, was found early this morning after a seven-hour search that started after midnight.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said based on a number of liquor bottles found at the spot where the man had jumped into the lake, police believe he was under the influence of alcohol when he jumped into the lake.

In a statement issued today, Mohd Iqbal said the body was found about five metres from where he was believed to have jumped.

He added that there was no identification found on the body but based on the Bacillus Calmette Gurrain (BCG) vaccination mark on his left arm, he is believed to be a foreign worker.

The body has since been sent to the Shah Alam Hospital for a post mortem and the case classified as sudden death.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations Division) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar in a separate statement said the search and rescue operation started immediately after receiving a call about the incident at 12.57 am.

He added that a team of officers were deployed to the location and the body was found at 8.20am. - Bernama