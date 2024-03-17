Body of Nepalese man found in Sungai Klang

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man, believed to be Nepalese, was found floating in the Sungai Klang water lock in Section 17, here yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim (pix) said the body was discovered lying face down and fully clothed by members of the public who passed through the area, at 11.56 pm.

He said that the forensic examination of the body found a copy of his Nepali passport, and there was no sign of a struggle or other injuries which could have caused death.

“The body was sent to Shah Alam Hospital, for post-mortem to identify the cause of death,” he said, in a statement.

Mohd Iqbal said that the case was classified as sudden death, and anyone with any information was urged to contact the investigating officer, Insp Mohd Shahrul Bakhri, at 012-3630512. -Bernama