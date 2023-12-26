Body of two-year-old boy believed to have drowned in Tawau found

TAWAU: The body of a two-year-old boy, who was feared to have drowned after falling into the river mouth behind his house in Kampung Kurnia Jaya here yesterday, was found at 6.45 am today.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said the body of Adwa Iman Muhammad Iswan was found by members of the public about 200 metres from where he was reported to have gone missing.

“The victim was confirmed dead by police at the scene and the case has been handed over to the police, while our operation ended at 7.40 am,” he said when contacted by reporters here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that a boy slipped and fell at the river mouth while playing behind his house at about 5.30 pm.–Bernama