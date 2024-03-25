Bookseller fined RM3,500 for possession of 108 unapproved copies of al-Quran

KOTA BHARU: A bookseller was fined RM3,500 after pleading guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of possessing 108 copies of the Quran, which were not approved by the Home Ministry (KDN), two years ago.

Muhammad Imran Sahimi, 36, made the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri.

The man was charged with possessing 20 copies of Al-Quran An-Nur in size B3, 29 copies in size A4, seven copies in saiz A5, as well as 44 copies of Al-Quran Al-Mumayyaz in size A5 and eight in size A4; all of which without certification of approval from the Quran Printing Control and Licensing Board of the KDN.

He committed the offence at Lot 579-E, Jalan Tengku Petra Semarak here, at approximately 10.30 am on Oct 15, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 7 (2) of the Printing of Quranic Text Act 1986, carries a maximum jail term of three years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both if convicted.

Muhammad Imran paid the fine.